Convenience store burglary: More than $24,000 in cash and merchandise stolen

The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who broke into a convenience store on White Lake Parkway in Cold Springs and stole more than $24,000 in cash and merchandise.

It happened Sunday, February 6, 2022. Deputies responded to an alarm from the store just before 6:30 a.m.

The business owner arrived on scene and gave deputies a key. When deputies walked into the store, they discovered an empty cash register drawer on the ground, multiple slot machines pried open, and the shelf behind the counter tousled and emptied.

It was determined more than $24,000 worth of cigarettes and cash were stolen from the store, the sheriff’s office said. Of that, deputies recovered and returned close to $7,000 worth of merchandise and an additional $446 in cash to the business owner.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: 22-628. A $500 reward is being offered in the case.

