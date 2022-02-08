Carson High School’s yearbook achieve goes digital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson High School has every yearbook since the 1920′s available online. With help from the Carson City Rotary, a partnership with the Nevada State Library, and a grant from the American Recovery Plan, the history of Carson High is accessible for anyone.

The inspiration began when former yearbook teacher, Patt Quinn-Davis, thought about having all yearbooks available for anyone visiting the school to see. That idea changed when current librarian and media specialist, Ananda Campbell thought of taking it a step further and having the yearbooks digital.

Campbell and Quinn-Davis shared the community reaction has been so positive and many former students have called to share their gratitude for the project,

Quinn- Davis said,

“It connects us with the community, it connects us with ourselves and with our individual stories too. It’s just fabulous.”

Campbell mentioned,

“Our school belongs to everybody and this is a great way to unite our community and see our history. It shows how our city has changed, how our school has changed, and it just connects our whole community.”

Lisa Schuette is on the Board of Supervisors in Carson City and is a 1981 graduate from CHS. She mentioned what impact this project has made,

“You know that’s the power of the yearbook, is that real-life connection. It’s not just about what happens at school, but it’s about what happens in students’ lives in and around and away from school, so I am so grateful for that,” Schuette said.

To look back at the history of Carson High, visit bit.ly/CHStory

