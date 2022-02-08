Advertisement

Bumblebee Blooms battles shipping delays as Valentine’s Day approaches

Local florist Katie Knapp
Local florist Katie Knapp(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bumblebee Blooms is preparing for one of their biggest days of the year -- Valentine’s Day.

The local florist in downtown Reno is one of many businesses dealing with shipping delays and supply chain hang ups.

“We were lucky because we were able to order our flowers early and make sure we were ready and on top of that,” said floral designer Vance Conkle.

If they didn’t have the foresight to order in advance, they might not have any flowers for the big day.

“My roses were supposed to be here Friday and they got delayed in Miami, so we got them a day later than we were supposed to,” said Bumblebee Blooms owner Katie Knapp.

And that was no small order. The shop got five thousand roses the night before.

“Last night we got five thousand roses which had to be cleaned and chopped and watered,” said Conkle. “So this was a big order, all hands on deck.”

While the roses were delivered in time, not everything is showing up as it should.

“Glass just showed up today that we ordered six months ago and floral foam,” Knapp said. “We just barely got some in and they were limited in what they could provide for us.”

“The pots that are coming in and the retail items, those are on back order for weeks,” said Conkle.

Knapp says these delays, combined with with inflation, have increased prices by nearly twenty percent. But still, orders are rolling in.

“We want to make sure we get all the orders in now and there’s always someone who’s last minute and is like ‘I need something’ so we make up a couple extra in the cooler for them,” Conkle added.

Conkle says some days the shop gets nearly 100 orders. His advice is to call in now to make sure your order is set for next Monday.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley

Latest News

tax form
Letters, stimulus checks, and child tax credits all part of the 2022 tax season
Preparation to become a future voter in the U.S. The Nevada Center for Civic Engagement,...
Local high school students compete in mock congressional hearings
NHP Trooper makes a stop in front of Reno High School
“Operation Blue Bird” brings awareness to school bus safety, issuing 83 citations
The WCSO is investigating a large-scale burglary at a Cold Springs convenience store.
Convenience store burglary: More than $24,000 in cash and merchandise stolen