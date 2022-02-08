Bumblebee Blooms battles shipping delays as Valentine’s Day approaches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bumblebee Blooms is preparing for one of their biggest days of the year -- Valentine’s Day.

The local florist in downtown Reno is one of many businesses dealing with shipping delays and supply chain hang ups.

“We were lucky because we were able to order our flowers early and make sure we were ready and on top of that,” said floral designer Vance Conkle.

If they didn’t have the foresight to order in advance, they might not have any flowers for the big day.

“My roses were supposed to be here Friday and they got delayed in Miami, so we got them a day later than we were supposed to,” said Bumblebee Blooms owner Katie Knapp.

And that was no small order. The shop got five thousand roses the night before.

“Last night we got five thousand roses which had to be cleaned and chopped and watered,” said Conkle. “So this was a big order, all hands on deck.”

While the roses were delivered in time, not everything is showing up as it should.

“Glass just showed up today that we ordered six months ago and floral foam,” Knapp said. “We just barely got some in and they were limited in what they could provide for us.”

“The pots that are coming in and the retail items, those are on back order for weeks,” said Conkle.

Knapp says these delays, combined with with inflation, have increased prices by nearly twenty percent. But still, orders are rolling in.

“We want to make sure we get all the orders in now and there’s always someone who’s last minute and is like ‘I need something’ so we make up a couple extra in the cooler for them,” Conkle added.

Conkle says some days the shop gets nearly 100 orders. His advice is to call in now to make sure your order is set for next Monday.

