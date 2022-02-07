Urban Forestry Commission stops by Morning Break to talk about “ReLEAF Reno” project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is working on updates to tree protection standards after efforts to do so were stalled due to the pandemic in 2020. “ReLEAF Reno” is a proposed ordinance that hopes to increase the city’s tree canopy to 10%. Right now, Reno’s sits around 5%.

Gary Jentink, a board member of the Urban Forestry Commission in Reno, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how residents can get involved in reaching their 10% goal.

