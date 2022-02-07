Sky Tavern Junior Program continues to make a difference

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nonprofit regional center approaches the fifth week of their Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program. Thousands of kids are learning the fundamentals of winter sports along with important lessons that will carry on throughout their lives.

Sky Tavern began over 70 years ago when Co-Founder Marce Herz believed every child should have the opportunity to learn to ski and snowboard. Today, that same belief continues. Volunteers are still an essential part of the operation. Adults supervise and handle other tasks the ski area has. Sky Tavern provides the opportunity to become a certified instructor as well.

Alicia Herz, granddaughter of Marce Herz and the Co-Chair of the Marce Herz Foundation shared the experience Sky Tavern can provide,

It instills so many things that they can carry on throughout their life. If we have them start at four, five, or six years old: they are learning personal responsibility carrying their skis. Nine-year-olds are riding the bus, their parents are dropping them off, kids are responsible for their gear and getting on the bus on time. These are all things that transfer over from the ski hill to life in general. It’s so important,” Herz said.

Hudson and Soren are two boys who are in the program. They shared their tips and what they learned so far,

Soren has been skiing for three seasons and he said,

“I was going a billion miles an hour. Go down slowly.”

Hudson is a snowboarder and shared he went fifteen miles an hour down the hill. For anyone learning how to snowboard he said,

“Make sure you lean your foot in when you’re trying to stop on a snowboard.”

The nonprofit is also where local Olympians learned to ski, including David Wise.

Sky Tavern will be hosting a David Wise Olympic finals viewing party. All ticket sale proceeds will benefit the organization.

