Local retailers embrace new trends in competitive market

By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For small brick and mortar businesses, things are always evolving and often challenging.

“You never feel like you’re relaxed or like you’ve arrived, because it always changes,” said Jennifer Jeffers, owner of Wink Lash Studio and Bath Bar.

We stopped by the West Plumb Lane business to get a sense of the challenges local small businesses have been dealing with. Jeffers says social media outreach has become critical.

“For the millennials and the generations below me, it’s a constant trend market,” Jeffers explained. “So by the time we see something on tiktok that we want it’s too late to get it to the store”

Jeffers also says even the in-store experience has become partially virtual for some, with QR codes often being utilized.

“Even when they’re in the store they have their smartphones, so able to research products and brands right there,” she mentioned.

and regardless of how savvy shoppers are, the supply chain issue continues to impact most businesses. Jeffers says small local establishments like hers are often low on the priority list.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

