Letters, stimulus checks, and child tax credits all part of the 2022 tax season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On-line tax forms are becoming more common as tax season has arrived.

Before filling it out, tax preparers say wait until a letter is received, which is part of a mass mailing from the IRS.

“Open it up there is nothing to be concerned about,” says Bruce MacKinnon, an office leader with Jackson Hewitt.

The letter from the IRS is simply confirms if the recipient received a government stimulus and or if the recipient advantage of the ‘Child Tax Credit”. Parents had a choice to take the money over a period of time in 2021 or wait to the end of the year.

“30,000,000 or more taxpayers too advantage of that and took payments of $250 per month per child for six months from July through December,” says MacKinnon

MacKinnon says there are other changes to look for which may play an advantage.

For instance, the “Child Care Credit.” Criteria for money earned and money paid to childcare have been altered.

“Eligibility was expanded to a higher income limit,” says MacKinnon. “And the amount of eligible expenses was expanded. And the percentage of credit you might receive was also expanded,” says MacKinnon.

The ‘Earned Income Tax Credit” applies to couples, couples with children, singles with children or with no children. Age limits have changed, so has the “earned income” threshold:

“The maximum credit was increased from roughly $500 to a little more than $1500,” says MacKinnon.

MacKinnon says those expecting a refund this year, file as soon as possible. Wait periods to receive the money will be shorter. He says electronically that money can be in your personal account within 14-21 days. The time frame can take longer the closer we get to the tax filing deadline.

This year the filing deadline is April 18th. MacKinnon and other tax preparers we talked to don’t expect an extension.

