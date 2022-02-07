Advertisement

Katey’s Craft Corner: Making paper flower bouquets perfect for Valentine’s Day with Laura Warren

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flowers are the most popular gift to give and receive on Valentine’s Day. Laura Warren, owner of Jadestone Designs, stopped by Morning Break to show us how to mix things up and add a more personal touch to our bouquets this year.

Warren is also a part of the city crew and propaganda department for the Everywhen Project. The 501(c) non-profit supports art, artists, individuals, groups, culture and philosophy in a way that builds lasting community and engages individuals and groups to create, share, and build ad-hoc communities within a nonpartisan and inviting environment for everyone.

Supplies:

  • Glue (glue stick works best, but can use rubber cement if not going to be in heat)
  • Paper (stiffer than tissue paper up to magazine thickness)
  • Scissors (crimping scissors if want crimped petals)
  • Protractor (if desired)
  • Ruler (if desired)

Leaves:

  1. Take a square piece of paper (approx. 2.5 to 3 inches) and fold square in half so you now have a rectangle.
  2. Fold the rectangle in half so you once again have a square.
  3. Fold square diagonally from corner to corner so you have a triangle shape.
  4. Cut triangle into a half leaf shape by cutting a rounded edge on the opposite side of the straight long side of the triangle.
  5. Cut the folded tip off of your now rounded triangle. Make sure that you cut the folded side, that is the side with all the folded parts of your piece of folded paper.
  6. Unfold. You should now have a 4 leaf shapes with a circle cut out in the center
  7. Crease only 3 of your leaves down the center to give it dimension. You can even add a bit of glue if desired. Leave one flat!
  8. Set aside.

Stem:

  1. Cut a rectangle piece of paper at least 3 inches on the long side.
  2. From the corner, roll rectangle into a tube
  3. Using the glue of your choice, glue the end corner to keep the tube from unrolling.
  4. Set aside.

Petals:

  1. Cut 5 to 10, 3in circles (or 2.5cm) on a protractor NOTE: Use scallop craft scissors if you want “fancy” petals.
  2. Cut a straight line halfway through your circle.
  3. Glue one side of straight edge and take the other side slightly over to seal the paper together. You should now have a dome looking structure.

Now it’s time to assemble your rose.

  1. Rub some glue on one end of your stem.
  2. Glue around the sides and bottom of one of your petals.
  3. Roll the petal starting from one edge around the stem making sure to keep the bottom edge in contact with the stem.
  4. Repeat with another petal making sure the domed edge is opposite of the one glued on your stem.
  5. For the third petal, glue a little less up the sides so that it is more “open.”
  6. Repeat exactly as you did for Step 5. Continue gluing petals with slightly less glue on the sides until you reach the desired fullness of your rose blossom.
  7. When you are satisfied with your flower, add the leaves.
  8. Rub a little glue on the stem right below your last petals and on the center of your leaves.
  9. Rub glue on the center (by the hole) and halfway up one leaf.
  10. Put the stem through the hole in the leaves and gently press the flat, half-glued leaf to a petal.
  11. Gently squeeze your leaves to the stem to hold in the desired place.
  12. You have now made a paper rose!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman’s body found inside burned vehicle on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Body found of skater who fell through the ice at Stampede Reservoir
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley

Latest News

Releaf Reno
Urban Forestry Commission stops by Morning Break to talk about “ReLEAF Reno” project
Wink - on Instagram
Local retailers embrace new trends in competitive market
Decades of making a difference in lives, one ski season at a time.
Sky Tavern Junior Program continues to make a difference
Elko boys basketball team in search of first state championship since 1981
Elko boys basketball team in search of first state championship since 1981