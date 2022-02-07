Katey’s Craft Corner: Making paper flower bouquets perfect for Valentine’s Day with Laura Warren

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flowers are the most popular gift to give and receive on Valentine’s Day. Laura Warren, owner of Jadestone Designs, stopped by Morning Break to show us how to mix things up and add a more personal touch to our bouquets this year.

Warren is also a part of the city crew and propaganda department for the Everywhen Project. The 501(c) non-profit supports art, artists, individuals, groups, culture and philosophy in a way that builds lasting community and engages individuals and groups to create, share, and build ad-hoc communities within a nonpartisan and inviting environment for everyone.

Supplies:

Glue (glue stick works best, but can use rubber cement if not going to be in heat)

Paper (stiffer than tissue paper up to magazine thickness)

Scissors (crimping scissors if want crimped petals)

Protractor (if desired)

Ruler (if desired)

Leaves:

Take a square piece of paper (approx. 2.5 to 3 inches) and fold square in half so you now have a rectangle. Fold the rectangle in half so you once again have a square. Fold square diagonally from corner to corner so you have a triangle shape. Cut triangle into a half leaf shape by cutting a rounded edge on the opposite side of the straight long side of the triangle. Cut the folded tip off of your now rounded triangle. Make sure that you cut the folded side, that is the side with all the folded parts of your piece of folded paper. Unfold. You should now have a 4 leaf shapes with a circle cut out in the center Crease only 3 of your leaves down the center to give it dimension. You can even add a bit of glue if desired. Leave one flat! Set aside.

Stem:

Cut a rectangle piece of paper at least 3 inches on the long side. From the corner, roll rectangle into a tube Using the glue of your choice, glue the end corner to keep the tube from unrolling. Set aside.

Petals:

Cut 5 to 10, 3in circles (or 2.5cm) on a protractor NOTE: Use scallop craft scissors if you want “fancy” petals. Cut a straight line halfway through your circle. Glue one side of straight edge and take the other side slightly over to seal the paper together. You should now have a dome looking structure.

Now it’s time to assemble your rose.

Rub some glue on one end of your stem. Glue around the sides and bottom of one of your petals. Roll the petal starting from one edge around the stem making sure to keep the bottom edge in contact with the stem. Repeat with another petal making sure the domed edge is opposite of the one glued on your stem. For the third petal, glue a little less up the sides so that it is more “open.” Repeat exactly as you did for Step 5. Continue gluing petals with slightly less glue on the sides until you reach the desired fullness of your rose blossom. When you are satisfied with your flower, add the leaves. Rub a little glue on the stem right below your last petals and on the center of your leaves. Rub glue on the center (by the hole) and halfway up one leaf. Put the stem through the hole in the leaves and gently press the flat, half-glued leaf to a petal. Gently squeeze your leaves to the stem to hold in the desired place. You have now made a paper rose!

