Advertisement

Guns, drugs seized at South Lake Tahoe home; two arrested

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released this photo of guns, drugs and money seized at a...
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released this photo of guns, drugs and money seized at a South Lake Tahoe home.(EDSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in South Lake Tahoe Thursday on drug charges, including that they ran a drug house, it announced Sunday.

Daniel Barnhart, 19, was also arrested for having a gun while committing a felony.

Barnhart had a loaded 9mm handgun with a 30-round magazine in his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office called it a Ghost Gun that had no serial number and could not be traced.

Inside the home, they found a fully loaded 9mm Uzi on the couch in the living room.

The sheriff’s office also arrested Michelle Kennedy, 18.

Detectives seized suspected fentanyl pills, cocaine and psilocybin. The sheriff’s office said packaging, scales, cash and money straps were evidence of drug sales and were also seized.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman’s body found inside burned vehicle on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Body found of ice skater who fell through the ice at Stampede Reservoir
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs

Latest News

SUNDAY WEATHER
SUNDAY WEATHER
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Body found of ice skater who fell through the ice at Stampede Reservoir
Indians regrouping after cancelled COVID season, heartbreaking title losses in 2019, 2020
Elko boys basketball team in search of first state championship since 1981
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District
Pile burning this week near Incline Village