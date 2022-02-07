Guns, drugs seized at South Lake Tahoe home; two arrested

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in South Lake Tahoe Thursday on drug charges, including that they ran a drug house, it announced Sunday.

Daniel Barnhart, 19, was also arrested for having a gun while committing a felony.

Barnhart had a loaded 9mm handgun with a 30-round magazine in his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office called it a Ghost Gun that had no serial number and could not be traced.

Inside the home, they found a fully loaded 9mm Uzi on the couch in the living room.

The sheriff’s office also arrested Michelle Kennedy, 18.

Detectives seized suspected fentanyl pills, cocaine and psilocybin. The sheriff’s office said packaging, scales, cash and money straps were evidence of drug sales and were also seized.

