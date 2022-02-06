Wolf Pack storms back in 4th quarter to shock Fresno State 66-57

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada women’s basketball team (15-7, 7-3 Mountain West) used a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-12, 5-5 Mountain West) Saturday afternoon at Lawlor Events Center.

“Lawlor was so energetic today. We feed off of that energy,” said Alyssa Jimenez. “We believed in ourselves even when we were down.”

Jimenez starred for the Pack, recording a team-high 15 points, including nine crucial fourth quarter points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior Da’Ja Hamilton and sophomore Lexie Givens each totaled 13 points to pace Nevada offensively. Hamilton also tallied three steals, three rebounds and two assists. Givens posted seven rebounds, two steals and one assist. Freshman Audrey Roden nearly recorded her first-career double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds with one block.

Nevada found itself down 20-7 to end the first quarter.

The Pack came within four points with 4:05 left in the second, but the Bulldogs grabbed a nine-point lead heading into half time.

Nevada began chipping away at Fresno State’s lead at the start of the third on Hamilton’s three (37-28). Fresno State fired back and grabbed an 11-point lead with 5:10 remaining, but Nevada didn’t let up. Back-to-back layups from Roden and Kylie Jimenez cut the Bulldog lead to six (45-37) to end the third.

Nevada wasted no time in the fourth. Amaya West hit a jumper in the first 15 seconds to bring the Pack within four. A made free throw by A. Jimenez followed by a Hamilton layup brought Nevada within one with 8:57 remaining.

Givens’ bucket at 7:31 tied the game. Then, the Pack grabbed a three-point lead on A. Jimenez’s layup in the paint at 4:35. Nevada remained in lead for the remainder of the game to grab its second win of the week.

UP NEXT

The Wolf Pack heads to San Diego State on Feb. 9 for an 11 a.m. tip.

