Vigil for 7 family members who died in North Las Vegas crash

This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North...
This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults. (North Las Vegas Police Department via AP)(AP/NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - City leaders in North Las Vegas attended a vigil that honored the memory of seven members of a family who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that well-wishers met up at the Cheyenne Sports Complex around 4 p.m. Saturday and then drove as a group to the crash site.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Councilman Isaac Brown were in attendance trying to bring awareness that speeding is a chronic problem on the city’s roadways.

In all, nine people died in the Jan. 29 crash including seven members of the Zacarias family who were in a minivan that was struck by a speeding sports car that police say ran a red light at an intersection. A funeral for the seven victims is scheduled for Saturday.

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
