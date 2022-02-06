Searchers look for missing hiker in Sierra County

TRUCKEE, Calif.. (KOLO) -Search crews are looking by air and land Sunday for a hiker reported missing on Saturday in Sierra County.

Two brothers hiked to the Sierra Buttes Lookout north of California 49 about 37 miles northwest of Truckee on Saturday morning and took separate routes back to the car, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported.

One brother returned to the car and could not find his brother, then tried hiking back, but could not find him, the sheriff’s office said. He then called law enforcement.

The U.S. Forest Service and Sierra City Fire Department searched by ground and a California Highway Patrol airplane searched until about 8 p.m.

The search resumed by ground and by air on Sunday morning.

