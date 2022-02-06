Rescue operation for ice skaters at Stampede Reservoir

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a rescue operation Saturday afternoon near Stampede Reservoir in California.

The rescue involved at least two ice skaters. Authorities at the scene have not released the conditions of those involved.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the operation and had no one immediately available to comment.

Also involved are the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office dive team and HASTY team, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention, the California Highway Patrol and agencies from Nevada County.

Stampede Reservoir is about 7 miles west of the Nevada-California border.

