Pile burning this week near Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will burn piles of thinned wood from Monday through Friday north of Bridger Court in Incline Village, if weather and fuel conditions permit.

Smoked from the burned wood could linger for up to 72 hours. The district asks people who are smoke sensitive to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

For more information or to request to be added to the district’s Prescribed Fire Notification list, call the Fire District at 775-831-0351, ext. 8116 or email trancourt@nltfpd.net.

