Fire north of Reno displaces seven people

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire displaced two adults and five children early Sunday in the Antelope Valley area north of Reno, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

There were no injuries reported in the fire in the 1000 block of Mineral Flats Road north of Lemmon Valley.

The fire started in the attic and the cause is under investigation, TMFR reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced people.

