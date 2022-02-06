Advertisement

Fire north of Reno displaces seven people

The scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Mineral Flats Road in Antelope Valley.
The scene of a fire in the 1000 block of Mineral Flats Road in Antelope Valley.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire displaced two adults and five children early Sunday in the Antelope Valley area north of Reno, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

There were no injuries reported in the fire in the 1000 block of Mineral Flats Road north of Lemmon Valley.

The fire started in the attic and the cause is under investigation, TMFR reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced people.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman’s body found inside burned vehicle on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway
Washoe County School District logo.
Poulakidas Elementary School incident still not solved
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
Jeremy Miller
Suspect arrested after report of shots fired in Reno

Latest News

The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Six skaters fall through the ice at Stampede Reservoir; 1 dies
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Four Nevada players score in double figures; Cavinder twins limited in second half
Wolf Pack storms back in 4th quarter to shock Fresno State 66-57
Protestors outside the Gold 'N Silver.
Some locals protest the sale of Gold ‘N Silver Inn