1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a crash on U.S. 395 in Panther Valley.
It happened around 8:15 PM on Northbound 395 between the Parr Boulevard and Panther Valley exits.
According to the Nevada State police, two vehicles were involved in the crash which resulted in a pickup and a trailer rolling onto their side
Alcohol is said to have been a factor, and one person is in custody.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.