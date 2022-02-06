Advertisement

1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley

One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a crash on U.S. 395 in Panther Valley.

It happened around 8:15 PM on Northbound 395 between the Parr Boulevard and Panther Valley exits.

According to the Nevada State police, two vehicles were involved in the crash which resulted in a pickup and a trailer rolling onto their side

Alcohol is said to have been a factor, and one person is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

