Advertisement

WCSD Police investigate weapon calls at two separate schools

By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Police continue to investigate two weapons at school incidents—occurring within a week of each other.

The most recent case was at Marvin Moss Elementary School in Sparks. It happened on Tuesday February 1, 2022, where the principal told parents, “...our administration contacted school police after locating a gun in a student’s backpack.” The principal went on to say police responded to the elementary school and continued with their investigation.

At no time were classes disrupted and apparently there was no threat.

This call was on the heels of an incident at Wooster High School just one week ago.

Principal Leah Keuscher called the weapon incident a “serious situation.”

According to her notice to parents, “an 18-year-old was extremely intoxicated while on campus.” He was taken into custody and removed from the premises. But as a part of the investigation, school police searched his backpack. There they found, “alcohol and an unloaded firearm.”

Authorities found no ammunition, and threats were not made. The principal added there is “no evidence that the student removed the weapon from the backpack while at school.”

The school takes the incident seriously. So does Washoe County’s superintendent.

“These are separate investigations, and they are continuing to work with school police and they are continuing to work with other agencies on that,” says Kristen McNeill, Washoe County School District Superintendent.

Authorities take weapons on campus seriously. As with any threat, prevention is the best course of action.

That’s why they ask students, teachers, parents, and faculty: “If you see something, say something.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman’s body found inside burned vehicle on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway
Washoe County School District logo.
Class at Poulakidas Elementary School will not resume until Tuesday
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks

Latest News

The proposed site of a meat processing plant in Carson City.
Carson City supervisors kill slaughterhouse plan
Statement from Wooster High School principal Leah Keuscher to parents concerning unloaded gun...
WCSD Police investigate weapon calls at two separate schools
The scene of an offramp closure from eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 580.
Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 reopens
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Arizona man will collect $229K jackpot error kept him from winning