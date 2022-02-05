WCSD Police investigate weapon calls at two separate schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Police continue to investigate two weapons at school incidents—occurring within a week of each other.

The most recent case was at Marvin Moss Elementary School in Sparks. It happened on Tuesday February 1, 2022, where the principal told parents, “...our administration contacted school police after locating a gun in a student’s backpack.” The principal went on to say police responded to the elementary school and continued with their investigation.

At no time were classes disrupted and apparently there was no threat.

This call was on the heels of an incident at Wooster High School just one week ago.

Principal Leah Keuscher called the weapon incident a “serious situation.”

According to her notice to parents, “an 18-year-old was extremely intoxicated while on campus.” He was taken into custody and removed from the premises. But as a part of the investigation, school police searched his backpack. There they found, “alcohol and an unloaded firearm.”

Authorities found no ammunition, and threats were not made. The principal added there is “no evidence that the student removed the weapon from the backpack while at school.”

The school takes the incident seriously. So does Washoe County’s superintendent.

“These are separate investigations, and they are continuing to work with school police and they are continuing to work with other agencies on that,” says Kristen McNeill, Washoe County School District Superintendent.

Authorities take weapons on campus seriously. As with any threat, prevention is the best course of action.

That’s why they ask students, teachers, parents, and faculty: “If you see something, say something.”

