Sports Caravan, 2/4

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ballers just keep on ballin’ and we’re just here to enjoy it.

The latest edition of the Sports Caravan didn’t disappoint, with a dozen games from all over the area. We had stops in Reno, Sparks, Fernley and Incline Village.

As the regular season winds down, the contenders are doing their best to separate from the pretenders. Some of that may have happened this week, with our leading girls and boys teams staying at the top of the standings.

The action should only get better next Friday. We’ll see you on the Sports Caravan at 11:15 p.m.!

2-4-22

2-4-22

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.