Some locals protest the sale of Gold ‘N Silver Inn

Protestors outside the Gold 'N Silver.
Protestors outside the Gold 'N Silver.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We don’t want this last memory we have on this street changed for us,” protest organizer Allie Wyld said.

Wyld is born and raised in Reno, and has eaten at the Gold ‘N Silver Inn ever since she can remember.

When she heard it was sold to Jacobs Entertainment, she quickly organized a peaceful protest.

Jacobs Entertainment bought the Gold ‘N Silver on January 31, 2022. The company now owns all the real estate on Reno’s Neon Line, on the south side of West Fourth Street.

“You know sometimes it’s the little guys that get hurt,” said long time customer Joe Lesar.

Wyld rallied with her friends and family, armed with posters, along West Fourth.

“I just feel like this is the last straw, this is the last thing we have left on this entire street,” she said.

“We want to show Jacobs Entertainment that this isn’t a little thing to us, that even the people who just pass by today still care,” Wyld added.

Christine Matlock was celebrating her 42nd birthday today, with breakfast at the Gold ‘N Silver.

“I hope it doesn’t turn into some resort or casino type, where everybody from out of town comes,” she said.

“This is our favorite local spot.”

Other disagree and think change could be a good thing.

“This could be very much like the old Tamarack restaurant that was south of the city,” said John Strom.

“It was bought up and they built a new casino there, the Tamarack Junction and they put wonderful restaurants in there. So, sometimes progress isn’t horrible.”

Jacobs Entertainment did release a statement saying the current manager of the Gold ‘N Silver, Jeff Paine, will continue to operate it for the next two years.

