Masks or no masks? Carson schools leave it up to parents

Masked students at Carson City Middle School
Masked students at Carson City Middle School(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Masks have been required in Carson City schools, a mandate that’s been in effect since the beginning of the school year. As you might imagine it’s a policy that has drawn debate.

“Some parents are really anxious to have their kids wear face masks in school while others are anxious for them to not wear masks. so it’s a bit of both,” says Superintendent Richard Stokes.

Meanwhile in neighboring Lyon and Douglas counties the school districts made masks optional. Carson City has been watching their experience, tracking the number of COVID cases. Since Christmas the number of new cases in all three districts has essentially been the same.

So, Carson City has decided to change its policy. Beginning Tuesday the choice whether to send kids to school in masks will be up to parents. Already Stokes says he’s hearing the same difference of opinion. “We’re starting to field some of those calls now. of both thanks, but also regret that there’s been a change.”

Masks will still be required on school buses and adult staff will still be masked.

Other COVID related measures, Stokes says, remain in effect. “Social distancing and cleaning and sanitizing buildings , filtering air, exchanging air within our buildings, and asking our families to do individualized health screens and not send their children to school if they are symptomatic in some way.”

