Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy Renner with fire engines Renner is having renovated.
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Actor Jeremy Renner has a new show and first responders from Washoe County on Friday helped escort old fire rigs he owns to a Reno-area shop where the engines will be restored.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and Renner, who lives in the Reno area and who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel movies.

The new show is “Rennervation” and once the engines are restored they will be donated to good causes, TMFR said.

The motorcade to the repair shop went through downtown Reno and was led by buses, TMFR reported.

Renner’s breakthrough movie was “The Hurt Locker,’ where he was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor. The Las Vegas Film Critics Society gave him the best actor award for “The Hurt Locker.” He was nominated for an Oscar the following year for best supporting actor for “The Town.”

