Live music options this season at Heavenly

The clear skies are providing awesome jam sessions at Heavenly this winter!
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) -The clear skies are providing awesome jam sessions at Heavenly this winter!

DJ Cat is spinning every Saturday afternoon at East Peak, you can jam there every weekend from 12 to 2 p.m.

Live bands take over Tamarack Lodge at the top of the gondola every Friday and Saturday.

An important safety note, proof of vaccination is required for everyone 12 and older who chose to dine in at on-mountain cafeteria style restaurants.

Masks are still required inside as well, that includes riding the gondola and tram.

Coronavirus guidelines can be viewed here: https://www.skiheavenly.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/winter-experience.aspx

The calendar of events is posted here: https://www.skiheavenly.com/explore-the-resort/experience-heavenly/events-calendar.aspx?sd=02%2F04%2F2022&ed=04%2F16%2F2022

