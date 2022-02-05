Advertisement

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 reopens

The scene of an offramp closure from eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 580.
The scene of an offramp closure from eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 580.(Nevada State Police)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: The Nevada State Police report the off-ramp has reopened.

The NSP said a 5-gallon container of sodium hypochlorite or a similar chemical spilled from an unknown vehicle. The Reno Fire Department responded. There was no danger to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY: The offramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 580 is closed for a hazardous materials incident, the Nevada State Police reported.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

The NSP advises drivers to use an alternate route and to watch for emergency vehicles.

