Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 reopens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: The Nevada State Police report the off-ramp has reopened.

The NSP said a 5-gallon container of sodium hypochlorite or a similar chemical spilled from an unknown vehicle. The Reno Fire Department responded. There was no danger to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY: The offramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 580 is closed for a hazardous materials incident, the Nevada State Police reported.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

The NSP advises drivers to use an alternate route and to watch for emergency vehicles.

