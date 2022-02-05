Advertisement

Carson High student designs logo for street project

Tierney Frost and the winning "connecting with the Capitol" logo for the East William Street...
Tierney Frost and the winning "connecting with the Capitol" logo for the East William Street Complete Streets Project in Carson City.(Carson City School District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson High School junior Tierney Frost designed a public works logo judged best by Carson City Public Works.

Frost’s “Connecting with the Capitol” will help brand the East William Street Complete Streets Project, which includes a transformation between North Carson Street and Interstate 580.

More than 50 Carson High School students from teacher Patricia Ababio’s graphic design classes made designs. Twenty-three were sent for evaluation.

Frost won a $100 Amazon gift card. All participants will receive breakfast.

It will cost an estimated $17.4 million to transform East William Street from a former, state-owned highway into an efficient street usable for many types of transportation, including vehicles, bicycles and walking.

More information: https://carsonproud.com/east-William-complete-streets-project/.

