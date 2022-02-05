Carson High student designs logo for street project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson High School junior Tierney Frost designed a public works logo judged best by Carson City Public Works.

Frost’s “Connecting with the Capitol” will help brand the East William Street Complete Streets Project, which includes a transformation between North Carson Street and Interstate 580.

More than 50 Carson High School students from teacher Patricia Ababio’s graphic design classes made designs. Twenty-three were sent for evaluation.

Frost won a $100 Amazon gift card. All participants will receive breakfast.

It will cost an estimated $17.4 million to transform East William Street from a former, state-owned highway into an efficient street usable for many types of transportation, including vehicles, bicycles and walking.

More information: https://carsonproud.com/east-William-complete-streets-project/.

