Arizona man will collect $229K jackpot error kept him from winning

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -An Arizona progressive slot machine player will collect on a $229,368.52 jackpot after the Nevada Gaming Control Board tracked him down and told him he should have been paid.

Robert Taylor will get his payout this weekend at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the control board said.

Taylor appeared to hit the progressive jackpot Jan. 8 at the casino.

“However, due to a communications error that occurred, the slot machine experienced a malfunction that prevented Mr. Taylor and casino personnel from realizing that a progressive jackpot had been won,” the control board said in a statement.

Taylor went home to Arizona.

Eventually, there was confirmation he won the jackpot. The casino tried several times to find Taylor but was unsuccessful, the control board said. The control board picked up the case.

“The investigation included the review of multiple hours of surveillance footage across multiple gaming properties, numerous witness interviews, a study of electronic purchase records, and the analysis of rideshare data obtained from the Nevada Transportation Authority and a rideshare company,” the control board said. “The exhaustive investigation resulted in successfully identifying the patron as Robert Taylor.”

Taylor learned of his winnings Jan. 28.

James Taylor, chief of the control board’s Enforcement Division, commended the staff, especially Agent Dan Nuqui, for their efforts. James Taylor also thanked the Nevada Transportation Authority, which regulates taxis, for its help.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.