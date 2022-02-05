Advertisement

Arizona man will collect $229K jackpot error kept him from winning

A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -An Arizona progressive slot machine player will collect on a $229,368.52 jackpot after the Nevada Gaming Control Board tracked him down and told him he should have been paid.

Robert Taylor will get his payout this weekend at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the control board said.

Taylor appeared to hit the progressive jackpot Jan. 8 at the casino.

“However, due to a communications error that occurred, the slot machine experienced a malfunction that prevented Mr. Taylor and casino personnel from realizing that a progressive jackpot had been won,” the control board said in a statement.

Taylor went home to Arizona.

Eventually, there was confirmation he won the jackpot. The casino tried several times to find Taylor but was unsuccessful, the control board said. The control board picked up the case.

“The investigation included the review of multiple hours of surveillance footage across multiple gaming properties, numerous witness interviews, a study of electronic purchase records, and the analysis of rideshare data obtained from the Nevada Transportation Authority and a rideshare company,” the control board said. “The exhaustive investigation resulted in successfully identifying the patron as Robert Taylor.”

Taylor learned of his winnings Jan. 28.

James Taylor, chief of the control board’s Enforcement Division, commended the staff, especially Agent Dan Nuqui, for their efforts. James Taylor also thanked the Nevada Transportation Authority, which regulates taxis, for its help.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman’s body found inside burned vehicle on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway
Washoe County School District logo.
Class at Poulakidas Elementary School will not resume until Tuesday
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks

Latest News

The gourmet cookie store opens in Sparks.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Northern Nevada
The Gold 'N Silver Inn has been serving Reno since 1956.
Gold ‘N Silver Inn sold to Jacobs Entertainment
A place dedicated to fun and selfie taking
Selfie Sesh: A new concept to the Reno-Sparks area
The Reno Arch in downtown. Photo by Wade Barnett/KOLO
Hotel taxes generate record revenue in Reno