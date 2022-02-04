WCSD using charter buses as it deals with bus driver shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has hired charter buses as it deals with a shortage of school bus drivers.

The district said it is working with Amador Stage Lines to pick up middle and high school students and bring them directly to school.

An employee with the school district rides on each of the buses.

The district said it has hired charter buses before for athletics and field trips.

Currently, there are 85 transportation vacancies open within the school district. Officials are reaching out to past employees to drive buses. The district is also holding a career fair February 12, 2022 at Earl Wooster High School.

For more information on open positions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.