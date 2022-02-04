Advertisement

Sparks Fire investigating cause of train fire near Vista Blvd.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 just west of Vista Blvd. in Sparks.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:26 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - FEB. 4 1:25 A.M. UPDATE: Off-ramp to Vista Blvd. has reopened. Fire crews are still on-scene to minimize any flames re-igniting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sparks Fire is on-scene of rail car fire just west of the Vista Boulevard overpass near eastbound I-80. The fire broke out around 9:30 Thursday night.

Nevada State Police also responded to block the off-ramp to Vista. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as the flames are active. Investigators are working to determine the materials inside of the train car causing the burn and how it began.

This story is developing and will be updated a smore details become available.

