Two injured in early morning crash in Sparks

Two injured in crash in Sparks on Friday
Two injured in crash in Sparks on Friday(Kolo)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured after an early morning crash in Sparks on Friday.

According to Nevada State Police, the crashed happened around 5 a.m. on East Greg Street and McCarran Boulevard.

Authorities told KOLO 8 News Now that a Dodge truck was making a left turn onto McCarran from Greg when a Lexus sedan headed northbound ran a red light.

The truck also ran into a light pole.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital and are being treated for minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, but say driving under the influence is a factor.

