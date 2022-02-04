Two injured in early morning crash in Sparks
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 AM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured after an early morning crash in Sparks on Friday.
According to Nevada State Police, the crashed happened around 5 a.m. on East Greg Street and McCarran Boulevard.
Authorities told KOLO 8 News Now that a Dodge truck was making a left turn onto McCarran from Greg when a Lexus sedan headed northbound ran a red light.
The truck also ran into a light pole.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital and are being treated for minor injuries.
Troopers are still investigating the crash, but say driving under the influence is a factor.
