In August 2021, the Board of Commissioners passed a Proclamation with a 3-2 vote to rename the facility.(Lyon County)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A ceremony is planned Saturday in Yerington to unveil a plaque renaming the Lyon County Justice Complex to the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex.

The complex has housed the Sheriff’s Office, Jail, Third Judicial District Court, and Walker River Justice Court since 2013.

In August 2021, the Board of Commissioners passed a Proclamation with a 3-2 vote to rename the facility.

The ceremony on February 5 begins at 3:30 p.m. at 911 Harvey Way in Yerington.

The plaque was paid for with private donations.

