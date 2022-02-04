Advertisement

Tickets now on sale for the 2022 Reno Rodeo

Reno Rodeo logo
Reno Rodeo logo(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets for the 2022 Reno Rodeo are on sale starting Friday.

The “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West” returns for the 103rd year June 16–25.

New this year, all tickets will be available through the Reno Rodeo, both in person and online.

“There has been an increase in third-party ticket resellers over the past several years and we’ve seen some of our attendees pay far too much for tickets to the Reno Rodeo,” said Colleen Schaar, Reno Rodeo ticket chair. “Having more control over the process and implementing measures like ticket delivery delay will hopefully help keep the process fair.”

Fans have two options to purchase tickets:

  • Online at RenoRodeo.com/tickets, processed by TicketsWest. Convenience fees apply.
  • Starting February 7, 2022, in person at the Reno Rodeo Association office located at the Livestock Events Center on Sutro St. through Gate 6. Convenience fees apply.

Tickets range from $17 to $29 excluding applicable fees. All tickets purchased will be on a ticket delivery delay and will be emailed as the event gets closer. Upon purchasing tickets customers will receive a confirmation email with a receipt of the transaction.

The event begins Thursday, June 16 with the Cattle Drive arriving at the rodeo grounds in the afternoon and then the PRCA Xtreme Bulls taking the arena for one night of pro bull riding.

Friday, June 17 starts the first of nine pro rodeo performances with PRCA events including bareback, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, women’s barrel racing, women’s breakaway roping and bull riding.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Body found inside burned vehicle on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway
Washoe County School District logo.
Class at Poulakidas Elementary School will not resume until Tuesday
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks

Latest News

Reno’s David Wise is heading to Beijing in search of his third Olympic medal.
Reno’s Wise looking for third Olympic medal
The Carson City School District announced Friday a change to its mask policy for students.
Carson Schools: Parents to decide if their child will wear a mask in class
Vegan Brownies
Baker’s Mark: Vegan cookbook author Michelle Irwin teaches how to make “guilt free,” no-bake brownies
The gourmet cookie store opens in Sparks.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Northern Nevada