Tickets now on sale for the 2022 Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets for the 2022 Reno Rodeo are on sale starting Friday.

The “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West” returns for the 103rd year June 16–25.

New this year, all tickets will be available through the Reno Rodeo, both in person and online.

“There has been an increase in third-party ticket resellers over the past several years and we’ve seen some of our attendees pay far too much for tickets to the Reno Rodeo,” said Colleen Schaar, Reno Rodeo ticket chair. “Having more control over the process and implementing measures like ticket delivery delay will hopefully help keep the process fair.”

Fans have two options to purchase tickets:

Online at RenoRodeo.com/tickets , processed by TicketsWest. Convenience fees apply.

Starting February 7, 2022, in person at the Reno Rodeo Association office located at the Livestock Events Center on Sutro St. through Gate 6. Convenience fees apply.

Tickets range from $17 to $29 excluding applicable fees. All tickets purchased will be on a ticket delivery delay and will be emailed as the event gets closer. Upon purchasing tickets customers will receive a confirmation email with a receipt of the transaction.

The event begins Thursday, June 16 with the Cattle Drive arriving at the rodeo grounds in the afternoon and then the PRCA Xtreme Bulls taking the arena for one night of pro bull riding.

Friday, June 17 starts the first of nine pro rodeo performances with PRCA events including bareback, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, women’s barrel racing, women’s breakaway roping and bull riding.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.