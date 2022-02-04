Threat at Swope Middle School deemed ‘not credible’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators have determined that a tip of a school threat at Swope Middle School was not credible.

School police were on campus all day Friday though as a precaution.

The Washoe County School District sent a notice to families Thursday. During a virtual meeting Friday, superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill said, “I can’t stress enough how we take these threats. We take them incredibly seriously. And we will investigate them thoroughly.”

Families with concerns are asked to call Safe Voice at 833-216-7233 or go to safevoice.org.

