Threat at Swope Middle School deemed ‘not credible’

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators have determined that a tip of a school threat at Swope Middle School was not credible.

School police were on campus all day Friday though as a precaution.

The Washoe County School District sent a notice to families Thursday. During a virtual meeting Friday, superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill said, “I can’t stress enough how we take these threats. We take them incredibly seriously. And we will investigate them thoroughly.”

Families with concerns are asked to call Safe Voice at 833-216-7233 or go to safevoice.org.

