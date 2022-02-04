Advertisement

Suspect arrested after report of shots fired in Reno

Reno Police respond to a report of multiple shots fired at W. 7th Street and Canal Street on...
Reno Police respond to a report of multiple shots fired at W. 7th Street and Canal Street on Feb. 3, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:50 P.M. UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect at Jeremy Miller, 31, of Reno. Miller faces multiple charges including discharging a firearm in a congested area, intoxicated person in possession of a firearm, and child endangerment.

Police say a child was inside the home at the time, but was not hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: One suspect is in custody after a report of shots fired at a home at W. 7th Street and Canal Street in Reno. Police responded around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers say they heard more shots and saw flashes inside the home as they arrived.

A suspect was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.

No injuries are reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

