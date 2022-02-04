Advertisement

WCSO investigating car burglaries at Spanish Springs daycare centers

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating following to vehicle burglaries at Spanish Springs daycares.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating following to vehicle burglaries at Spanish Springs daycares.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two vehicle burglaries that happened at two daycare centers in Spanish Springs.

The first happened Wednesday evening, February 2, 2022 at a daycare center on Eagle Canyon Drive. The sheriff’s office said a mother left her purse in her vehicle while she ran inside the daycare center. When she returned with her children, she discovered that her purse was stolen. One of her credit cards had been fraudulently used within 30 minutes of the theft at a big box store on Pyramid Way.

The second vehicle burglary happened Thursday evening, February 3 at a daycare center on Egyptian Drive off Pyramid Highway. The sheriff’s office said the victim left her purse in the passenger seat while she ran inside the daycare center. When she and her children returned to the vehicle, her purse and key fob to the vehicle were gone.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case numbers: WC22-572 and WC22-576.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to never leave any items of value inside your vehicle, and to be sure to lock your car.

