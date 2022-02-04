Reno’s Wise looking for third Olympic medal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s David Wise is heading to Beijing in search of his third Olympic medal.

“It’s wild,” admitted Wise “The whole ride is wild to me.”

He’s the only man to ever win the Men’s Ski Halfpipe, earning the gold medal in both 2014 and 2018.

“I won the first one; wrote my name in history. I get to have that forever,” added Wise. “And then I came back four years later and won it again. So there’s no question I’ve done more than I ever could have dreamed of.”

He’s won seven X Games medals, six Grand Prix’s, six World Cups and a World Championship.

“I’ve had more contest winnings, more podiums than I ever expected to in my life,” continued Wise. “Yeah I’m surprised. I’m surprised to still be sitting here. I’m surprised to be going to my third Olympic games. It’s crazy.”

It was also tougher this time around at 31-years old. The sport has grown, making it more competitive than ever before. And he did not qualify for Team USA until the final event in Mammoth last month.

“It’s definitely been more of a fight to get here, but in terms of momentum, it’s just gotten my momentum peaking right at the right time,” said Wise.

He just followed that up by winning the silver medal at X Games Aspen. And he’s saved a few moves to debut in Beijing.

“At least one, if not two or three new tricks that I have never done in competition,” explained Wise. “I mean I’ve been composing this run since I landed my run in PyeongChang.”

And he’s going into the 2022 Winter Games without feeling any pressure.

“I get to go represent Team USA one more time. I get to go represent Reno and Wooster and my home town; my home people. Everybody who supported me along the way,” stressed Wise. “I’ve done more than I ever could have dreamed of. So now it’s just a fun ride. I just get to go try to do it one more time.”

His family will be staying here in Reno and hosting a viewing party at Bundox Bocce in the Renaissance. Tickets begin at $50, with all of the proceeds going to support Sky Tavern, the place he learned how to ski.

“It’s an amazing place. And really, I don’t know that Reno’s aware of how unique a place like Sky Tavern is,” said Wise. “The fact that they are so passionate about getting kids outside, getting kids skiing. Taking them away from the screens for a little while to get out and really see the outdoors, whether it’s skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, doing the ropes course. It’s just an amazing place.”

A viewing party for David Wise will raise money for Sky tavern. (kolo)

The viewing party is being held the night of the Men’s Finals on February 18th. You can get tickets and more information by clicking the link below.

