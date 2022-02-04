New details released in first Omicron BA.2 variant case in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local health officials released new details Friday about the first case of the Omicron BA.2 variant detected in Washoe County.

Sequencing from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the case.

The Washoe County resident who was positive for Omicron BA.2 had travelled internationally, which is where the individual is believed to have been infected. The resident was fully vaccinated but not boosted. They have since recovered from the illness, the Regional Information Center reported.

The Omicron BA.2 variant is a subvariant of Omicron. To date, other sequenced Omicron cases have been Omicron BA.1, which currently makes up over 99% of new COVID-19 cases in Washoe County.

The BA.2 variant has been found in at least 57 countries. Initial data suggest that it is more transmissive than the original BA.1 form of Omicron; however, it does not seem to be any more severe. The World Health Organization said vaccines continue to provide similar protections against the different forms of Omicron.

In Washoe County, the following COVID-19 vaccine events are scheduled:

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – All residents aged 5+

McQueen High School, 6055 Lancer St., Reno, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – All residents aged 5+

Desert Skies Middle School, 7550 Donatello Dr., Sun Valley, 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – All residents aged 5+

Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, 3:30-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 – All residents aged 5+

Washoe County Administrative Complex, Board of County Commission Chambers, Building A, 1001 E. 9th St., Reno, 9 a.m.-noon

Schedule an appointment to any of those COVID-19 vaccine events here.

Health officials also announced Friday that the COVID-19 testing schedule at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is changing after a rapid decrease in demand.

Starting Feb. 7, 2022, the Livestock Events Center testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Up to 300 people can be tested per day and all must have COVID-19 symptoms or be a close contact (6 feet or less for 15 minutes) to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

To schedule a test, click here.

Alternative testing can be found here. Residents can also call 775-328-2427, Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment or get other COVID-19 questions answered.

If you test positive for COVID-19, the Washoe County Health District said it may text you a survey to complete. You will be asked to verify basic information and then follow instructions to fill out the form and include requested contact information on those you may have exposed. The form will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. If you’re concerned about the validity of the text, you can call 775-328-2427.

Text messages also will be sent to known close contacts to COVID-19 positive cases. The notifications will include instructions on what to do if you are a close contact, which includes a direct link to the covid19washoe.com website self-isolation and quarantine page.

