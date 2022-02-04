Advertisement

Man’s remains found near Carson High School

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:03 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office found a man’s remains Thursday about 1 p.m. in the Lompa Ranch area south of Carson High School.

The remains appear to be a man who had been reported missing and have been sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

It does not appear to be foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

Cadaver dog handler Mary Cablk and Dax assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Detective Joe Trotter 775-283-7856, Sgt. Craig Lowe 775-283-7815, Capt. Daniel Gonzales 775-283-7850, or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.

