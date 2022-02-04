Locally developed Pet Evac Pak can now be customized

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The scene last August during the Caldor Fire forced South Lake Tahoe residents to leave the area. Many had their animals in tow.

No doubt there were plenty of questions like will a friend or shelter take my animal? Do I have enough food water, what about first aid? Michelle Danielson says you don’t have to ask these questions at the time of an emergency. They could all be answered for you with the “Pet Evac Pak.”

It’s all in one bag, back-pack, carrier, or rolling luggage which has five days-worth of items needed to keep the family cat or dog safe.

“At the time we didn’t think anything about it. Never in my mind to have a go-bag for my animals,” says Michelle Danielson, the co-developer of Pet Evac Pak Owner of the time she had to evacuate her home.

Four years later she and her business partner have sold the “Evac Pak” at local retail stores. They can also be found on Amazon and Chewy.

About six months ago the two quietly started to develop a custom “Pak” for those pet owners who may need some but not all of the items contained in the original product.

“Maybe you have an old suitcase that you want to use, that’s fine too. So you would just leave the no carrier,” says Danielson as she points to the webpage.

Danielson says she suspects most customers will opt for the food and water packets as they can last five years in a bag and on a shelf. The rest of the items she says can certainly be already on-hand.

The webpage will help guide the customer and point out items absolutely needed or simply recommended should the pet and owner need to evacuate.

“Your dog’s medication, a picture of you and your pet,” Danielson says of items customers will definitely provide on their own.

At the end of ordering there might be a slight sticker shock at the price of a customized kit. But consider it comes out to about $20 per pet per year.

Michelle says it is a great insurance policy.

https://petevacpak.com/

