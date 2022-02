RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kietzke Lane is closed while Reno Police investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Gentry Way.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but no information has been released on their condition.

Police are still working to determine how the crash happened.

