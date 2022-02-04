Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.(City of Minneapolis)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Minneapolis Police Department released a body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed man.

It happened while officers were serving a no-knock warrant related to a homicide investigation.

The family’s attorney says the murder suspect, Amir Locke, had no criminal history and was not the target of the warrant.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS STORY IS GRAPHIC MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS. VIDEO ALSO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

Graphic video shoes man being shot by Minneapolis Police during no-knock warrant.

This video shows officers quietly entering a Minneapolis apartment Wednesday morning.

Officers identify themselves, approach a man wrapped in a blanket and demanded to see his hands.

The slow motion version of the video shows the barrel of a gun is visible beneath the blanket.

An attorney for Locke’s family says he possessed the firearm legally.

Three gunshots are then heard.

Police say the man pulling the trigger is officer Mark Hanneman.

Locke later died at a local hospital.

His family’s attorney also says he was related to several members of law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Washoe County School District logo.
Class at Poulakidas Elementary School will not resume until Tuesday
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Body found inside burned vehicle on I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks

Latest News

Local food pantries see increased need as grocery prices soar
More Northern Nevadans counting on food pantries to eat as grocery prices soar
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Man set to stand trial again in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit on Kietzke Lane in Reno, Nev. on Feb. 3, 2022.
Kietzke Lane closed after pedestrian hit
Minneapolis Police released body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed black man.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant