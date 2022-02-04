Good Samaritans help man escape fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just after 6:30 a.m. on February 3, a fire broke out in a room at the Motel 6 on Victorian Avenue.

Amanda Graybill and Tiffany Canter are from California. They were in Sparks to help a friend. They had only been at the motel for about a half an our when a man walking by casually told Graybill one of the rooms was on fire. She immediately told Canter and the two rushed to the room to help.

They arrived to the room, but couldn’t open the door. Canter then started trying to break the window. The arrival of Yamila and Richard Torres followed soon after. Richard helped her break the window, then Canter jumped in to unlock and open the door.

“We pulled the glass down. She jumped in,” said Richard Torres. “Tiffany. She unlocked the door, opened it, and came out coughing like crazy.”

With the door now open, the group worked to rescue the man inside.

“I grabbed him,” said Richard. I found the wheelchair. I pushed, but then I got stuck. She was putting it out. It seemed like everything was just forever.”

The condition of the man is unknown, but he is still in the hospital and the fire is under investigation. All who helped were taken to the hospital and were treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the worst of it.

“In the middle of all this, we left our door open,” said Graybill. “Because you don’t think in the middle of a fire, hey, protect your s***. Her laptop was stolen. Her purse was stolen, which had my wallet in it. We didn’t realize it until later.”

The fire created some challenges for the Torres family as well.

“We’re right next door. My son has asthma,” said Yamila Torres. “All the smoke is still in our room. If you smell us, we still smell like smoke. Hopefully he gives us another room, because we’re here. I mean, they’re still working on our room because we’re here still for another night.”

You can help out Amanda Graybill and Tiffany Canter on Cash App using #godswillnotours and the Torres family on My Paypal under torresmila790@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.