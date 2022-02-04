Free COVID tests from state of Nevada start to arrive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The first free at-home COVID-19 tests provided by the state of Nevada arrived this week, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said Thursday.

The first tests arrived at the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services office in Ely and will be available for pickup in the coming days. More are expected across the state on Friday and early next week.

Sisolak used federal government money to order 600,000 tests so people have free at-home testing. It is meant as a complement to the four free tests offered by the U.S. government.

To find the state tests, go to the state website. There is also a link there to find clinic testing.

Sisolak urged people to use the tests “so you know your status to protect yourself, your family and your community. Thank you to all of our partners for joining in this effort and everyone who worked to bring these tests to Nevada communities.”

