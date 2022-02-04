Advertisement

Four COVID-19 vaccine events happening in Reno

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Those who are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster can get one at the following COVID-19 vaccine events happening next week:

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – All residents aged 5+

  • McQueen High School, 6055 Lancer St., Reno, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – All residents aged 5+

  • Desert Skies Middle School, 7550 Donatello Dr., Sun Valley, 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – All residents aged 5+

  • Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, 3:30-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 – All residents aged 5+

  • Washoe County Administrative Complex, Board of County Commission Chambers, Building A, 1001 E. 9th St., Reno, 9 a.m.-noon

Schedule an appointment to any of those COVID-19 vaccine events here.

Residents are encouraged to visit COVID19Washoe.com to view other community vaccine events scheduled weekly.  

