Crumbl Cookies opens in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crumbl Cookies is officially open at the Galleria in Sparks. The gourmet cookie chain began in Logan, Utah, and now has over 300 locations.

The family-owned business introduces new flavors each week, so there is always something new to try. All of the dough and icing flavors are made in-house. Customers don’t need to worry about cookies running out: employees are constantly preparing batches throughout the day.

This week Crumbl has Banana Cream Pie, Chocolate Ft. Oreo, Ultimate Peanut Butter, Ruby Chocolate Chip, Milk Chocolate Chip, and their Classic Pink Sugar.

Rachel Coleman, General Manager at Crumbl shared what it means to finally have a store opened in Northern Nevada,

“I think just definitely connecting with the community. The joy that comes from giving cookies has been incredible. People are so excited, being able to share that in this area, we’re excited,” said Coleman.

