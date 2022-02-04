COVID-19 testing changes begin Monday at Livestock Events Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health officials announced Friday that the COVID-19 testing schedule at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is changing after a rapid decrease in demand.

Starting Feb. 7, 2022, the Livestock Events Center testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Up to 300 people can be tested per day and all must have COVID-19 symptoms or be a close contact (6 feet or less for 15 minutes) to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

To schedule a test, click here.

Alternative testing can be found here. Residents can also call 775-328-2427, Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment or get other COVID-19 questions answered.

If you test positive for COVID-19, the Washoe County Health District said it may text you a survey to complete. You will be asked to verify basic information and then follow instructions to fill out the form and include requested contact information on those you may have exposed. The form will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. If you’re concerned about the validity of the text, you can call 775-328-2427.

Text messages also will be sent to known close contacts to COVID-19 positive cases. The notifications will include instructions on what to do if you are a close contact, which includes a direct link to the covid19washoe.com website self-isolation and quarantine page.

