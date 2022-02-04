Advertisement

Carson Schools: Parents to decide if their child will wear a mask in class

The Carson City School District announced Friday a change to its mask policy for students.
The Carson City School District announced Friday a change to its mask policy for students.(Carson City School District)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District announced Friday a change to its mask policy, making them optional for students.

Starting Tuesday, February 8, 2022, parents will decide if their student wears a mask while in school.

The district said it came to this decision after comparing the number of its active COVID-19 cases from October to January with cases in Douglas and Lyon County school districts where masks have been optional. Officials determined there was no discernable difference in the reduction of active cases during this period of time.

In a statement, the Carson City School District said in part that it... “has observed that many students attending schools may not be consistently wearing well-fitting masks both in and out of school. While the district has no doubt that masking may be part of an effective multi-layered strategy in the prevention of spreading COVID-19, it is unable to implement this mitigation measure with fidelity and in the manner recommended by the CDC.”

All employees, volunteers, and visitors to Carson City schools will still have to wear masks inside under the state directive. All students and adults who ride a school bus will also have to wear a mask while on board.

The district continues to ask parents, families and employees to conduct Daily Self-Screenings. If any employee or student is actively exhibiting illness symptoms, they must remain home.

