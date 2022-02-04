Advertisement

Carson chamber group seeks to upgrade Eagle Valley Children’s Home

Eagle Valley Children's Home
Eagle Valley Children's Home(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Carson City Chamber of Commerce program is trying to raise $25,000 to revitalize outdoor space at the Eagle Valley Children’s Home.

The project is in honor of the 75th anniversary of the non-profit facility for Nevada children and adults who are intellectually and physically disabled.

The Carson City Leadership Institute learned that the patio is rarely used since it is not considered safe.

The group of 15 community leaders wants to remodel the patio to be a safer and more beautiful space for the residents. They also hope to create a sensory garden.

“Our class is working to secure enough funding to complete this project by May,” leadership participant Lydia Beck said in a statement. “Together, we can improve the lives of the residents of the Eagle Valley Children’s Home and create a beautiful, safe space to spend quality time for physical and mental well-being as well as visiting with family.”

To donate, contribute online or call 775-882-1565.

