Baker’s Mark: Vegan cookbook author Michelle Irwin teaches how to make “guilt free,” no-bake brownies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Vegan” doesn’t mean food is bland or boring. And being Vegan doesn’t mean you have to give up your sweet tooth either. Michelle Irwin is an Army veteran, a licensed holistic health practitioner, a certified lymphologist, a chef with two published cookbooks and a passionate raw food instructor.

She also has a knack for making easy, healthy, sweet treats. Her website, Sugar Free Raw, is a one-stop-shop for healthy eating advice, catering and meal planning.

Michelle stopped by Morning Break to show just how delicious vegan brownies with chocolate frosting and “Banana Nice Cream” can be.

Brownies

Ingredients:

4 Cups Walnuts or Pecans

1 + 1/3 Cup of Pitted Dates

3/4 Cup Cacao Powder

2 Teaspoons Alcohol Free Vanilla Extract

2 Tablespoons Water

Pinch Sea Salt

Directions:

Using the S-blade of the food processor, place the nuts, cacao powder, sea salt to the food processor and process until you achieve a coarse meal.

Next, add dates, water, and vanilla to the nut/cacao mixture and pulse until you have what looks like a dough consistency.

Spread the dough evenly and press into a parchment paper lined square (8 x 8 inch) baking pan.

Chill for one hour or eat right away.

Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Maple Syrup or Agave Nectar

1/4 cup Coconut oil (you want it at a liquid state)

3/4 cup Cacao Powder

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a high speed blender. Blend until desired consistency. Pour over the brownies. Chill and then enjoy!

Banana Nice Cream

Ingredients:

2-3 Frozen Bananas

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a high speed blender. Blend until it resembled soft serve ice cream. Enjoy right away!

