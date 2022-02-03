Youth Tobacco Prevention urges retailers, parents to be part of the solution in teen tobacco use

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tobacco products have evolved over the decades. Now, teenagers are turning to vaping and e-cigarettes, but the product line keeps shifting. There are so many kinds of devices for tobacco consumption, some that don’t look like a tool for smoking at all. What’s also concerning is the candy-like flavors that appeal to kids and teens.

Nicole Dutra, the youth tobacco prevention coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to talk to parents and retailers about how they can be involved in keeping kids safe.

For more information about the Tobacco Control Program’s strategies including Youth Vaping Prevention, support to help quit smoking, smoke-free tobacco-free policies, and/or the work being done to reduce the burdens brought on by tobacco-related health disparities, click here.

Retailers are encouraged to earn their Responsible Tobacco Retailer Certification. The Training Program is FREE for all Nevada Licensed Tobacco Retailers.

