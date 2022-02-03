Advertisement

Wolf Pack’s hot shooting night leads to 88-63 blowout win over San Jose State

Silver and Blue shoots 63% from field, 50% from beyond the arc in 88-63 victory
Silver and Blue shoots 63% from field, 50% from beyond the arc in 88-63 victory(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If Nevada had a look, the ball was going in.

Everything seemed to work on offense for the Wolf Pack Women’s Basketball Team during Wednesday’s 88-63 win over San Jose State to complete the regular season sweep of the Spartans.

The team shot 63% from the field, and 50% from beyond the arc.

Audrey Roden and Nia Alexander combined for 34 points in just 36 minutes on the floor, Lexie Givens pitched in a career-high 15 points, and Kylie Jimenez dished 13 dimes without turning the ball over a single time.

The win has Nevada sitting in third place in the Mountain West Conference Standings at 6-3.

The ladies’ next game is Saturday at 2:05 pm against Fresno State - a team nipping at the Wolf Pack’s heels sitting in fourth place.

