Advertisement

Wilson announces first football recruiting class ahead of 2022 season

16 transfers highlight 22 player class
16 transfers highlight 22 player class(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:24 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Nevada Head Football Coach Ken Wilson took over the Wolf Pack football program in mid-December there was a lot to do in a short period of time.

After solidifying a coaching staff and hitting the recruiting trail, Wilson now has a better idea of what his team will look like - at least on paper - in his first season at the helm.

During Wednesday’s National Signing Day Wilson took time to speak with the media about the 22-player class that signed to play in Reno.

For details on the class, click here.

There are four scholarships remaining, according to Wilson. Two of those are being worked out with players, while the other two will be available for the two best available talents left unsigned.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing

Latest News

Note-able Music Therapy Services continues to build friendships through the love of music.
Bridging the disability divide with dance
The scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Hymer Avenue in Sparks at Baseball Palace.
Fire at Sparks commercial building
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks for a receiver during the second...
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN
Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood
Murder Victim's Family Seeks Information