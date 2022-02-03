Wilson announces first football recruiting class ahead of 2022 season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Nevada Head Football Coach Ken Wilson took over the Wolf Pack football program in mid-December there was a lot to do in a short period of time.

After solidifying a coaching staff and hitting the recruiting trail, Wilson now has a better idea of what his team will look like - at least on paper - in his first season at the helm.

During Wednesday’s National Signing Day Wilson took time to speak with the media about the 22-player class that signed to play in Reno.

For details on the class, click here.

There are four scholarships remaining, according to Wilson. Two of those are being worked out with players, while the other two will be available for the two best available talents left unsigned.

